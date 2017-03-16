Teri Jo Terry Pine

April 25, 1972 – March 9, 2017

Teri Jo was born early on April 25, 1972, in Deadwood, S.D. She died March 9, 2017, after a courageous battle with liver cancer at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody. Teri Jo was born to the late Kerry Falk Terry and Rick Whitelock. Michael D. Terry later adopted her.

She spent the first few months of her life in the hospital until she was able to come home to her family. She later reached 5 pounds and got out of the hospital on July 4, 1972. She grew up in the Lead/Deadwood area in South Dakota until 1981 when the family relocated to Lovell.

Teri Jo spent most of her life in Lovell, where she attended grade school through high school. She graduated from Lovell High School in 1990. In high school she participated in Future Homemakers of America. After high school, she attended Northwest College in Powell, where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.

She spent many summers working in Deadwood. This is where she met Steve Nowak and they later had a son Robert. Teri Jo and Robert lived in Colorado for many years, until she moved back home to Lovell in 2009. Teri Jo married Randy Pine on Aug. 22, 2014. He remained at her bedside and supported and loved her until her death.

Teri Jo loved to cook and try out new recipes. She also enjoyed spending time with little kids, especially her great nieces and nephews. She adored them. Teri Jo enjoyed watching her son Robert at his sporting events and in turn cheering on the Bulldogs and Trappers.

When she got sick she still tried to watch or listen to the games. Even during her sickest days she was thinking of other people and apologizing for making others worry.

Teri Jo had a heart of gold. She always had a smile on her face and would call you by name. She worked eight years at Minchow’s Food Court, where she became very familiar with her customers and would know what they liked and always served them with a smile.

She always made people feel like she was so glad to see them. Teri Jo was humble and kind. She was very proud of Robert and was a good mom.

Her mother Kerry Terry, her grandparents and many other loved ones preceded Teri Jo in death. Her family is sure she is enjoying her reunion with her mom and loved ones.

She is survived by her husband Randy Pine of Powell; son Robert Nowak of Powell; sisters Tammie (Randy) Brock of Sturgis, Tracy (Marc) McArthur of Powell and Tashie (Craig) Lundberg of Lovell; brother BJ (Andrea) Terry of Broomfield, Colo.; 13 nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews who love her dearly.

