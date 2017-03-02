July 19, 1949 – Feb. 21, 2017

Vicenta Sandra Rodriguez Green was 67 years old. She was brought into this world by Lorenzo and Felicitas Rodriguez on July 19, 1949. Sandra was the fourth child born out of 10 children. She was called home on Feb. 21, 2017, after a battle with breast cancer that she fought courageously to the end. She was greeted by her father, Lorenzo Sr., and her mother, Felicitas.

Sandra married the love of her life, Richard Green, on March 2, 1996, and they lived happily together for 26 years.

Throughout her life she had numerous jobs. Some of them included working at the old canning factory, a teacher’s aid in the elementary and in the school cafeteria. Her most important job in life was being a mother and housewife.

Sandra’s main interest was her children. She was always there for them. When grandchildren came into her life that was her greatest joy. They made life complete. She loved focusing on them and would do anything and everything for them.

Sandra had such good character. The way she presented herself and carried herself was with such dignity, and her family, all her brothers and sisters, had great respect for her. She was the backbone of her family.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother and her three sisters, Mary, Jessie, and Esther. She is survived by her husband, Richard Green; siblings Lorenzo Jr. (Juanita), Rafeala, Magdalena, Emiterio (Luisa), Isabel and Edward (Lisa); son Gerry Warman and grandchildren Kiara, Emmalee and Alyssa Warman; daughter Julie (Todd) Scheeler and grandchildren Samantha, Ryan, Lacee, TJ and Jaylee; daughter Teresa (Nathan) Wilkinson and Achilles and many other uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Rosary was held Thursday evening and funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Haskell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101