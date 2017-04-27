May 31, 1946 – April 22, 2017

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Barbara Lee Adolf Skinner, 70, died April 22, 2017, at Billings Clinic in Billings after a brave battle with a lingering illness. Barbara was born May 31, 1946, in Lovell, the daughter of Jake and Fernith Adolf.

Barbara adored spending time with her children and grandchildren. She touched many lives and was loved by all. She was known for her compassionate spirit and nature and loved to serve others all through her life.

Barbara was an active member of the LDS church where she served in many callings and touched the lives of many people. She served in the Primary, Cub Scouts, Sunday school, Young Women and numerous callings in the Relief Society. She loved to sing in the choir. Most of all she was a mom and grandmother.

On March 28, 1968, she married her eternal sweetheart Darrell Dean Skinner. They were married and sealed together for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.

Barbara loved to spend time in the Big Horn Mountains. She loved to camp and she loved to fish. Barbara also loved to paint pictures and worked exclusively in oil paints.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Fernith Allred Adolf and her beloved son Jacob John Skinner.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Dean Skinner of Lovell; her children Brenda Lynn (Gary) Emmett of Lovell, Michael Dean (Sarah) Skinner of Forney, Texas, Jennifer Ann Skinner of Powell and Julie Anne Morris of Pocatello, Idaho; brothers and sisters Patricia Gail (N. Lee) Allphin of Stark City, Mo., Linda Kay “Fred” (Kenny) Fry of Neosho, Mo., Barton Jacob Adolf of Cody, Darlene (Ben) Beasley of Hendersonville, N.C., and Gregory Jay Adolf of Oregon City, Ore.; grandchildren Chandler Emmett of Lovell, Brandon, Todd, Ethan, Lydia, Madelyn, Jacob and Logan Skinner of Forney, Texas, and Rachael Morris of Pocatello, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center in Lovell. A viewing will be held Friday, April 28, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. There will also be a viewing on Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center.

The family wishes to express thanks to the friends and extended family for all of their kindness during this difficult time.

