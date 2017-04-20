Dec. 5, 1985 – April 11, 2017

Devin Asay Robertson, 31, died April 11, 2017, in Lovell. He was born on Dec. 5, 1985, in Lovell to Kevin P. and Brenda A. Robertson. He was raised in Lovell, where he met and later married Kynstyl Dean Anderson on Jan. 21, 2006.

Devin and Kynstyl were blessed with two beautiful boys, Gavin Ian, 9, and Kelvin Jay, 6. Devin enjoyed working with his hands, cars and motorcycles, shooting guns with his brothers and anything that involved the Chicago Bears. He worked at Georgia Pacific for 10½ years and more recently worked at Cowboy Lumber Co.

Devin was preceded in death by his wife, Kynstyl, his father, Kevin, his grandfather, Ralph V. Robertson, nephew Keeynn Welch and niece Kyla Kynn Welch.

Devin is survived by his children, Gavin and Kelvin; his mother, Brenda Robertson Simmons and stepfather Roland Simmons; brothers Daniel (Amanda), Joel (Sarah) and Dane (Lauren); sister Erin (Mycheal) Wiles; grandparents Gary and Glenda Asay and Mary and Bob Yorgason. Also surviving are mother- and father-in-law Meg and Daniel Anderson; brothers-in-law Daniel (Tori), Stephen (Leah) and Timothy (Kirra); sisters-in-law Kjirstyn (Luke) Welch, Mykel (AJ) Anderson and Ameesha; and nieces and nephews Elliahna, Joaquin, Tejeo, Lydia, Myla, Jenna, William, Adam, Audrey, Blakely, Tayliah, Daniel, Tearyn, Trinity, Dallin, Angelina, Reanna, Jack, Esson, Ireeann, Dean, Kyndee, KyZynn and Kynzt.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Lovell, Wyoming, Stake Center. He was laid to rest next to his wife, Kynstyl, in the Lovell Cemetery.

