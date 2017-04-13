Lovell thinclads place high at Powell Invitational

The Lovell Bulldogs again held their own with the big schools Saturday as both the boys and girls squads competed well at the Powell L.A. Kohnke Invitational.

The Lovell boys placed third out of seven teams with 117.5 points, trailing only Powell with 191 points and Cody with 130. The Bulldogs finished ahead of Worland, Rocky Mountain, Riverton and Meeteetse.

The Lovell girls placed fourth in the women’s division with 90.25 points, trailing Riverton with 173.5 points, Cody with 124 and Powell with 108.75. Trailing Lovell were Rocky, Worland, Ten Sleep, Riverside, Meeteetse and Greybull.

Coaches named senior Jaret Collins as the male athlete of the week. The big thrower set a personal record and prequalified for State in the shot put with a throw of 44-2, edging teammate Kyle Burton, who placed fourth with a toss of 43-7½.

“He’s now a step ahead of Kyle,” coach Joshua Sanders said. “Those two always compete with each other. I knew that (qualifying for state) was one of their goals coming into the meet, and Kyle was close. They are going to be important for us.”

Junior Dylan Hereth also set a PR, placing fourth in the discus with a throw of 124-6, which leaves him eight feet shy of prequalifying.

“Our throwers were a highlight for us Saturday,” Sanders said. “It’s good to see consistency from Dylan. I know he wants to press 130 feet.”

Triple-jumpers also set a goal of prequalifying for State, Sanders said, and senior Brandon Teter made it, winning the event and earning a ticket to State with a jump of 40-10¾. Falling just short was sophomore Brenden Lundberg, who placed second with a jump of 40-7, two inches short of the prequalification mark. Brent Snyder was fourth at 40-¾ and Logan Hitz eighth at 39-1½, a personal record.

“We have three guys jumping 40 feet and one pushing 40,” Sanders said. “It’s a good group of jumpers. We have to get more consistency on our approach so they can feel confident and not have to think about it too much.”

Junior Porter Nichols had another strong day, smashing his own school record of 51.19 in the 400-meter dash set just two weeks earlier with a time of 50.79 on Saturday, battling Cody’s Brady Erickson to the wire and placing second by only 2/10ths of a second.

“I was impressed with Porter,” Sanders said. “He broke his own record, and that was an FAT (fully automatic timing) time. And he was fighting the wind in the home stretch. It helped that he was racing the Erickson kid at the finish.”

Junior Dalton Nixon set a personal record in the 400, placing sixth with a time of 54.55.

“Dalton is developing into a strong runner,” Sanders said. “We like what he adds to our team in the 400 and 800. He knows how to push himself.”

Nixon and Nichols were members of the Lovell 1,600-meter relay team that placed first Saturday with a time of 3:36.26, just three seconds off the school record, Sanders said. They were joined by Kaleb Mayes and Ben Cornia.

Mayes ran his first 1,600 meters since the eighth grade and won the event, covering the four laps in 4:59.30.

“Kaleb has known he’d be asked to run the 1,600. He was willing and Caleb (Sanders) wanted him to do it Saturday,” Joshua Sanders said. “He’s already a strong 800 and 400 runner. We wanted that mile in there, too.”

Sanders also noted that Brent Snyder ran a strong 200-meter dash – third with a time of 24.74 – then rushed over to complete the pole vault, placing second with a vault of 13-1, his second straight meet over the 13-foot height.

Other Lovell boys results in Powell were:

100m dash – Will Lillard sixth, 12.00, Porter Nichols 10th, 12.27, Tyler Teter 13th, 12.56, Brandon Teter 16th, 12.67, Antonio Garza 19th, 12.73, Brenden Lundberg 20th, 12.74, Thomas Hinckley 27th, 13.20, Logan Hitz 29th, 13.30, Mikel May 36th, 14.01, Mat Savage 37th, 14.02; 200m dash – Ty Teter 13th, 25.69, Jacob Grant 18th, 26.28, May 25th, 28.40; 400m dash – Lillard 14th, 56.78; 1,600 meters – James Caldwell sixth, 5:19.89; 110m high hurdles, Garza sixth, 18.62, Hitz 10th, 19.75 (PR); 300m IH, Hinckley eighth, 48.87 (PR); 400m relay – Lovell A third, 47.13 (Lillard, Snyder, Ty and Brandon Teter), Lovell B fourth, 49.54 (Hinckley, Hitz, Lundberg, May); long jump – May 14th, 16-11½; high jump – Brandon Teter third, 5-10, Ben Cornia sixth, 5-6 (PR), Savage and Hinckley tie 11th, 5-0; shot put – Dylan Hereth sixth, 41-1, Frank Minchow ninth, 38-7, Coy Trainor 11th, 36-10½, Gavin Wilske 40th, 26-7; discus – Kyle Burton 10th, 112-1, Jaret Collins 15th, 106-2, Trainor 22nd, 96-9, Minchow 23rd, 96-7, Wilske 31st, 86-11.

Girls results

The female athlete of the week from the Powell meet is sophomore Karlee Burton, who won the 1,600 meters, prequalified for State and set a new personal record with a time of 5:48.41, winning the race by 16 seconds.

“She looked strong,” Sanders said.

Freshman Lauren Mitchell competed in an -odd combination,- Sanders said, placing sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:46.57 and placing fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 30-6. Senior Trysa Flood won the triple jump and missed prequalifying for State by a half inch, jumping 32-9½. Megan Cornia was second at 32-8½, a personal record.

“I was impressed with Lauren in the triple jump,” Sanders said. “And Trysa missed prequalifying by a half inch. We have three who want to prequalify and are close.”

Sanders said he liked what he saw in the performance of Mikkel McIntosh, who placed third in the long jump with a personal record jump of 15-2½ and tied for fourth in the 100-meter dash at 14.46.

“She’s a strong girl,” he said. “She PR’d and hit the 15-foot mark again.”

The 400-meter relay team placed first with a time of 54.28 despite missing one of their “main horses” in Emily Snell, who was at State FFA, Sanders said. The quartet of Cornia, Flood, McIntosh and Bailey Mitchell ran well, he noted.

Other Lovell girls results in Powell were:

100m dash – Megan Cornia sixth, 14.63, Andrea Monterde eighth, 14.66, Bailey Mitchell 10th, 14.85, Emily Mangus 13th, 15.21, Elena Garcia 14th, 15.26, Ashley Peterson 22nd, 16.33, Kayley Harris 24th, 16.39, Temperance Mickelson 25th, 16.63, Mandy Lillard 26th, 16.73, Rabiah Khan, 16.96; 200m dash – Monterde 12th, 31.50, Garcia 13th, 31.56, Mangus 17th, 32.32, Peterson 20th, 33.48, Lillard 23rd, 35.06, Khan 26th, 36.05; 800 meters – Mickelson 11th, 3:06.54 (PR), Sariah Hendershot 15th, 3:19.70 (PR); 1,600 meters – Patti Sanders seventh, 6:44.65; 400m relay – Lovell B third, 57.18 (Mangus, L. Mitchell, Monterde, Garcia); 1,600m relay – Lovell fourth, 4:50.10 (Burton, L. Mitchell, Cornia, B. Mitchell); long jump – Trysa Flood eighth, 14-4¼ (PR), Monterde 12th, 13-6 (PR), Peterson 23rd, 12-2½, Alana Sanches 30th, 11-6¾ (PR), Garcia 34th (11-1); triple jump – Khan 19th, 26-4; high jump – Jade Minchow, Harris and Gracie Hall, tie for third, 4-3, Sanders, Lillard and Sanches, tie for seventh, 4-1; shot put – Madelyn Toner 10th, 26-3, Minchow 19th, 23-½, Hendershot 30th, 16-11 (PR); discus – Toner 16th, 66-11, Hendershot 27th, 47-0 (PR).

Home meet next

The Lovell squad will be off for the Easter weekend and will return to action Saturday, April 22, to host their own Lovell Invitational.

By David Peck