Prom | We’re off to France

LHS students to enjoy ‘A Night in Paris’

This year’s Lovell High School Junior-Senior Prom attendees are going to spend “A Night in Paris” – the theme of this year’s event to take place Friday night.

The night will start off with the grand march at the Hyart Theatre. Attendees must report from 8:50 to 9 p.m., and the march starts at 9:20 p.m., according to junior class sponsor Caleb Sanders. The class is asking a $1 dollar donation from spectators, which will be used to pay for the after prom party.

Junior and senior royalty will be announced and crowned following the grand march.

Nobody will be allowed inside the Hyart until the Friday night movie is finished, Sanders said.

After the grand march, attendees will be escorted to the high school, where they will pose for photos and enjoy their dance in the multi-purpose room to the music of DJ Marcus Sanchez from Worland. The dance will go from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The cost is $8 per couple and $5 dollars for a single.

After the dance, there will be a post-prom party on the LHS football practice field from 1:30 to 3:30 a.m. Tickets may be purchased for $10 in advance or $25 at the entrance gate. The party will feature games, glow in the dark paintball, pizza and pop.

Partially funded by the North Big Horn Health Coalition and Lovell educators, only LHS juniors and seniors and their dates will be allowed to attend the party.

Senior sponsors for this year are Tawnya Teter, Cindy Asay, Samantha Christensen and Josh Sanders. Junior sponsors are Caleb Sanders, Deborah May, Bret George and Jeny Gardner.

By Taylor Woodford

RMHS students to celebrate ‘City of Lights’

“City of Lights” is the theme of the 2017 Rocky Mountain High School Junior Prom, which will be held in the RMHS Auxiliary Gym this Friday, April 28, sponsor Vicki Arnold said.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and photos will be taken from 8 until the grand march begins at 9 p.m., which will be followed by the annual Junior Promenade Dance choreographed by Sally Bernhisel, Emily Simmons and Teddie Tippetts to the songs “All About Us” and “Now That We’ve Found Love.”

The junior prom royalty – a king, queen and three attendants — will be announced and crowned following the promenade, and a royalty dance will be held. More photos will be taken after the ceremonies.

The public is invited to view the grand march, promenade and crowning for $2 per person, Arnold said. For students, prom costs $10 for a single attendee and $15 for a couple.

The prom will run until midnight, with music provided by deejay GQ of Billings. Sponsors are Arnold, Richard Mayes, John Samuels and Ryan Boettcher.

The North Big Horn Health Coalition, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Lovell Police Dept. are sponsoring an after prom party at Rose City Lanes from midnight to 2 a.m. The event is free for all prom attendees.

By David Peck