Sept. 9, 1943 – April 15, 2017

Ruth Marchant Werbelow died from complications of a stroke on April 15, 2017, at the age of 73. She was the love of her family’s lives.

Ruth was born and raised in Cowley, the last of 13 siblings. After Ruth graduated high school, she attended college in Billings to study accounting

On a blind date she met Smokey Werbelow. They were married and raised a wonderful son and two beautiful daughters. They spent many years enjoying the outdoors, fishing and playing cards.

Ruth worked for Sanders Plumbing for 33 years and will be remembered as the plumber extraordinaire. Her activity in the LDS community and spending time playing with her grandchildren were just a few of the things that fulfilled her retirement. She also enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles and gardening.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Smokey Werbelow, her grandson Tyler Ruzick and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her son James (Lisa) Warfel, daughters Tamara (Erik) Sandberg and Melanie Werbelow and grandchildren Kaitlyn Ruzick, Berlin and Stormy Sandberg.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice House, 1021 Ninth St., Cody, WY 82414.

