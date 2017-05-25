Car careens into store front in 1967

25 Years Ago,

May 21, 1992

The Lovell Chronicle

The construction of a new lime processing plant north of Frannie was kicked off last Wednesday, May 13, with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site. The new lime plant, being constructed by Wyoming Lime Producers, will heat calcium carbonate in limestone to convert it to calcium oxide or lime. The lime is used in dry scrubbers of coal burning power plants to remove sulfur dioxide. Lime is also used in water treatment plants.

50 Years Ago,

May 25, 1967

The Lovell Chronicle

(Pic) A freak two-car crash on Lovell’s main street Friday night sent one auto careening into the

front of the Lovell Motor Co. showroom. Joe Liebel, 60, was driving east in the left lane when he saw a pedestrian co-worker, Elmer Stevens, wave to him. Thinking Stevens was trying to stop him, Liebel drove into the right lane in the path of an oncoming pickup. The collision sent the Liebel car through two plate glass windows coming to rest at the brick wall, which supported the front door. No one was injured. Liebel was ticketed for making an improper turn. He and Stevens are pretty embarrassed about the whole mishap. Both are employed at Lovell Motor.

75 Years Ago,

May 28, 1942

The Lovell Chronicle

At the beginning of Volume 37 of the Lovell Chronicle we are fortunate to have a copy of the first Chronicle ever printed to use as a reference in calling attention to our 36th anniversary. This first edition has been preserved for years in the vault of the bank and was presented to us by W.E. Pearson a few weeks ago. It is doubly valuable in this instance as all our old files were destroyed by fire in 1930. Two killings were reported on the front page of the paper. According to the general impression gained from other sources of history, the Strong rooming house was always involved in considerable trouble with hard characters who used a gun frequently. Another item which strikes a responsive chord and brings the startling truth that some problems will always be with us, is the editor’s mention of too much water in the ditches. On a wider scale there was a discussion of the proposition for a county fair at Basin.

90 Years Ago,

May 27, 1927

The Cowley Progress

News review of current events: One of the most extraordinary and shocking crimes of recent years was committed at the little town of Bath, near Lansing, Mich., resulting in the death of 44 persons, 37 of whom were children, and the injury of some forty others. Andrew Kehoe, farmer and school district treasurer, his mind unbalanced by financial troubles which he laid to the necessity of paying school taxes, planted a big dynamite mine in the basement of the community school, wired it carefully, carried another load of explosives to the building in his automobile and set both off. The north wing of the school was destroyed and the ruins were full of the shattered bodies of the little pupils. The principal and one teacher also were killed, as were two men who were passing the building. Kehoe himself was among the dead. Before blowing up the school he had killed his invalid wife and burned his own house and farm buildings.