June 20, 1993 – May 1, 2017

Chase Tyrell Aagard passed away quietly on May 1, 2017, in Vernal, Utah, at the age of 23. He had lost his battle with cancer. Chase was a brilliant young man who enjoyed science, the cosmos, scouting and gaming. He just enjoyed learning all that he could.

Chase was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his parents Jerry and Melany Aagard of Powell, sisters and brothers LaRue Aagard of Powell, Delis (Sam) Roper of Naples, Utah, Joseph (Naomi) Aagard of Provo, Utah, Beth Pincoskie of Byron, Dorothy Nuttall of Powell, Arthur (Maria) Aagard of Byron, Bryce Aagard of Byron, Lorissa (Danny) Roper of Lehi, Utah, Bryan Aagard of Powell, Janelle (Andrew) Matthews of Tooele, Utah, Jerry Doyle Aagard of Powell and Shalece Aagard of Powell and grandfather Raymond Gerber of Blanding, Utah.

No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101