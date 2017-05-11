Oct. 15, 1935 – May 8, 2017

Clarence Dale Davis, 81, was born Oct. 15, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died May 8, 2017, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell.

Clarence was baptized on Jan. 31, 1958, in Havre, Mont., at First Lutheran Church. He was confirmed on June 28, 1959. He was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Alice Davis of Cleveland.

Survivors include his wife, Emma, of 61 years; sister Alberta Nemes of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; children Donald Davis and Debra (Mark) Larson; grandchildren Tyler (Sherry) Sonsalla, Melissa (Jeremy Atkins) Sonsalla, Kacie (Eric Small) Larson, Nick (Amanda) Larson and Sam (Tannica) Larson; and great-grandchildren Emma and Cole Sonsalla, Booker Atkins, Olivia Larson and Nils Small.

Clarence served four years in the U.S. Air Force (1954-57) and completed basic training in New York. He was stationed in Havre at the AC&W Radar Site. In August of 1955 he went to French Morocco, North Africa, and returned in 1956 to the Highland, N.J., radar site. He was discharged in October of 1957 and in active duty through 1962.

Clarence worked at Motor Parts Warehouse in Havre, Valley Motor Supply Wolf Point, Mont., in sales and as manager of the Lovell auto parts store for 40 years.

He served five years on the Lovell ambulance crew and on the Lovell Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years.

Visitation will be at Haskell Funeral Home on Thursday, May 11, from 6-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Brandt officiating. Burial will follow at the Lovell Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

