March 4, 1938 – April 28, 2017

Colleen Eastman Hammond died April 28, 2017, of complications from rheumatoid arthritis and dementia. Colleen was born March 4, 1938, to Frosty and Fay George Eastman. Her grandparents

were Bowen and Jane George.

She attended Lovell schools and graduated from Rock Springs High School. She was a loving mother to Calvin (Stephanie), Carleen (Jeff), Denise, Gayleen and John (Deborah) and grandmother and great-grandmother of many.

Colleen loved to sew and make clothes for her entire family. She was passionate about bowling and belonged to two leagues. She loved to read. Colleen worked for Sears for more than a quarter of a century.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Hammond, mother Fay and brothers Ron and Calvin.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, May 4, at 816 E. Cedar Terrace Dr., Sandy, Utah.

Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor of Salt Lake City, Utah.

