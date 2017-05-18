Commencement ceremonies Monday, Tuesday

Lovell and Rocky Mountain high schools will celebrate back-to-back graduation ceremonies next Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Lovell will hold commencement exercises Monday and Rocky Mountain Tuesday, with both ceremonies scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Lovell High School will honor a graduating class of 43 when the school holds it 98th annual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017 Monday at the LHS Johnny Winterholler Gymnasium.

The program will begin with the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Lovell combined high school and middle school bands under the direction of Jessica Schreiner. The Lovell Swing Choir will sing the National Anthem.

LHS Principal Scott O’Tremba will welcome the seniors and their family members, followed by the salutatory and valedictory addresses by salutatorian Amirah Khan and valedictorians Trysa Flood, Madyson Jones and Elizabeth Price.

A senior class video will follow the addresses.

School board member Stacy Bair will give retirement presentations, Supt. Rick Woodford will present the senior class and board members will present diplomas to the graduating seniors.

The band will play “The Incredibles” as the recessional.

Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain High School will graduate 28 seniors at commencement ceremonies next Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

English teacher Eric Anderson will be this year’s commencement speaker, and salutatorian Garrett Vezain and valedictorians Gerardo Beltran and Cole Simmons will deliver addresses.

After a prelude by Lorrie Brost, the RMHS Band under the direction of Cara Sommers will perform the processional – “Pomp and Circumstance.” Senior Class President Zac Zier will deliver welcoming remarks.

Principal Tim Winland will present the male and female scholar athletes and the salutatory and valedictory awards. Senior Class Vice President Trevan Lytle will introduce Anderson as the speaker.

Guidance counselor Tim Jones will announce scholarship awards, followed by a song by the RMHS Concert Choir.

The audience will enjoy a PowerPoint presentation developed by teacher Skye Mader and students Mikayla Campbell and Kaitlyn Grant.

Principal Winland will present the graduates, and diplomas will be presented by Supt. Shon Hocker and school board members Koleen Sponsel, Paul Rasmussen, Ed Riding, Tricia Aagard, Joan Zier, Brett Crosby and David Banks.

Senior Class Secretary Summer Johnson will lead the transfer of the tassel, after which the band will perform the recessional – the Rocky Mountain High School song.

Grad Night Out

Seniors are invited to the annual Grad Night Out party at the Lovell Fire Hall following the commencement ceremonies.

Organizer Renae Miller said the party this year has a Back to the ‘50s theme.

Doors will open at the fire hall at 9:30 p.m. and be locked at 10:30. As in the past, each senior will be allowed to bring one guest, but the dance from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. will be open to any local high school student with a current student ID, Miller said.

“We want the dance to be better, and it won’t be better unless there are more people,” she said.

Bowling will be held at Rose City Lanes across the street from 1 to 2:30 a.m., followed by games that lead to the top winners.

Miller said the games will run from 2:30 to 4 a.m. to determine a top winner of the Grad Night Out event.

“We have some fun relay race games,” Miller said, “and in most of the games everyone gets to play.”

The top prize this year is a kayak, she said.

Breakfast will be served around 4 a.m., followed by the announcement of the major prizes around 4:30. Grad Night Out should conclude by 5 or 5:30 a.m., Miller said.

The Grad Night Out Committee includes Miller, Kirsten Bryson, Stephanie Brimhall, Jaime Luna, Kaycie Tippetts, JLee Steed and Candida Jones.

By David Peck