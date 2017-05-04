Sept. 24, 1929 – April 29, 2017

David Alfred Lindblad Sr. was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Curtis, Neb., to John Alfred Lindblad and Ida

Deborah Johnson. He was the youngest of all of his siblings. He died at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell on April 29, 2017, at age 87.

He was preceded in death by both his parents and two sisters Alice Thelma Johnson and Esther Lorraine Johnson and his brother Paul R. Johnson. He also saw the loss of his eldest son Roger Dale, his wife Marie Louise Dishman, granddaughter Diane Marie Edwards and his son-in-law Melvin Leon Yates.

He is survived by his daughter, the eldest of his children, Thelma Lorraine (Edwards) Yates, his youngest son David Alfred Lindblad Jr. and his wife Mickiann and four grandchildren: Jeremiah, Tara and Tina Marie Lindblad and Kenneth Edwards. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren and many friends.

