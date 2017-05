Reed E. Williams

Reed E. Williams, 79, of Lovell died Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the Billings Clinic.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the Lovell

LDS Stake Center. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow next week.

