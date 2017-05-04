June 12, 1934 – April 27, 2017

Edward Langseth was born to Mabel Qualie and Leif Langseth in Spalding, Saskatchewan, Canada, June 12, 1934. An only child, he moved with his mother and father to Leonard, Minn., in around 1938. Around 1950, Edward and family migrated to Burns, Ore.

Edward joined the U.S. Air Force and was sworn into military service in Boise, Idaho. He was honorably discharged in approximately 1954 and returned home to Burns for a short time before re-enlisting into the “Seabees,” a construction detachment of the U.S. Navy. His second military tour took Edward overseas to France, England, Japan, Okinawa and Guam. Edward was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in California in approximately 1958 and remained on inactive reserve for a term, accumulating 12 years of military service.

Edward met Cynthia Yvonne Mitchell in the spring of 1960 and married her after a short courtship on Aug. 6, 1960, in Reno, Nev. Edward and Cindy returned to Burns, where they started Langseth Construction Company and a family. They had three children while in Burns, Leif “Lars”, Laurie and Mitchell. The family of five relocated to Prairie City, Ore., in 1971 and remained there with a successful business and the children’s education until 1980. About 1981, Edward liquidated his construction business and relocated to Powell, where the family stayed until all the children had finished high school.

Edward and Cindy moved to Bagley, Minn., in 1986 and lived there until 1999, when they returned to Byron. They remained in Byron until Cindy’s death in December 2013. Edward moved to Wausau, Wis., in 2014 where he resided near his son Mitchell until his death. Edward proudly professed he was never unemployed, loved construction and the game of baseball, enjoyed elk hunting in Oregon and fishing in Alaska.

Edward was a proud military veteran and attended the honor flight from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2015, with his son Mitchell. They visited all military monuments that day and he wept upon return to a crowded airport reception honoring their service. The trip had a very profound impact on him and he proudly wore his souvenir hat nearly every day after.

Edward was preceded in death by his son Leif Eric Langseth and his wife Cindy. He is survived by his daughter Laurie Kraft and grandchildren Kea Fisher and Kade Fisher of Windsor, Colo., and his son Mitchell Langseth and grandchildren Alexander Langseth and Danielle Langseth of Weston, Wis.

