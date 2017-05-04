October 18, 1987 – April 5, 2017

James Donley Wilson was born Oct. 18, 1987, in Helena, Mont. Being the ninth of 11 children, he was anxiously awaited, knowing he came here willingly for the journey and to take the

opportunities he had to grow and become the best.

James became the best he could here and has passed to the other side to continue his journey, leaving his parents Richard and Linda (Croft) Wilson and siblings Julie (Chris) Kerwin, Wendy (Spencer) Cozzens, Cole (LaNaay) Wilson, Harry (Amanda) Wilson, Gentry (Dave) Wright, Sidney Richal (Jeff) Ward, Rich (Elizabeth) Wilson, Robert Wilson, Natalia (RJ) Burcar and Kinsley (Johnny) Wilson. He had 32 nieces and nephews with one on the way, which will now carry James’ middle name, Donley, and four great-nephews with one great-nephew on the way.

He attended grade school in East Helena and graduated from Helena High, where he played in the band and participated in tennis and swimming. He graduated from early morning seminary at the LDS Church and received his Eagle Scout award. Growing up, James had a paper route, mowed lawns and was an excellent worker.

James then moved to Salt Lake City to help his sister Natalia while she attended school, caring for his nephew, Kaden, who he became very close to. That is when James began bartending and came to love that line of work. He moved back to Helena and began working at the Red Lion Colonial Hotel as bar manager for the next four years.

He continued his education, attending Gary Manual Aveda Institute in Seattle, Wash., graduating in October of 2016. He was employed by the Gary Manual Hair Salon in Seattle, excited to have his own chair, and was just developing a clientele. He loved cutting hair. His dream was to get his barber’s license and have his own salon called Wilson-Croft Stylist.

He was to be married in July.

He died April 5, 2017.

