Feb. 18, 1928 – May 12, 2017

Jerry Francis Wellman, 89, died at his home in Lovell on May 12, 2017, with his wife of nearly 65 years, Patricia Ruth Adams Wellman, at his side and holding his hand. In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by his daughter Cynthia Ruth Soderstrom, sons Jerry Edward and Thomas Adams, eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was born on Feb. 18, 1928, in Sterling Colo., the only child of Noley Henry Crist and Marva Elverta King Wellman. When he was 8 months old, his family moved to Guernsey, Wyo., where he lived until moving to Casper in 1952. As a youth Jerry loved participating in athletics and outdoor activities. He loved basketball and football; even in his final months, he cheered for his favorite teams: Wyoming, Utah, BYU and Nebraska.

He graduated from Guernsey High School after only three years in 1945, turning down an invitation from University of Wyoming coach Ev Shelton to play basketball. Instead, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II. He graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Nebraska in 1950, also after only three years, and worked as an accountant until his retirement at age 60.

Jerry was active in the community his entire life. He was a volunteer or board member for many organizations, including the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Senior Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts of America, Casper Lions Club, Junior Achievement, Meals on Wheels, a tax assistance program for seniors and 55 Alive. Jerry converted to and was an active High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until his passing, serving in many church teaching, administrative and bishopric positions. He was an ordinance official in both the Denver and Billings LDS temples.

Jerry is well known for waking up at all hours of the night to bake pies, often delivering warm pies to friends at breakfast time. He loved to fish and hunt, walking the Wyoming streams and driving its back roads for days with his beloved black Labrador dogs in search of the perfect trout, duck or pheasant, which he also readily shared with ranchers, friends and neighbors. He was a master at fly-tying and those who used his unique designs were confident that his flies caught the biggest fish.

Before passing, he commented that maybe, once he’s on the other side of life’s veil, he’ll find out how large those fish that got away really were.

Jerry was a kind, gracious and generous gentleman; a loving and caring husband, father, son and friend. He always had a smile for a stranger, a hug for a loved one and a shoulder for someone in need and a fish, duck or pie to give to someone. Loved by all who knew him, Jerry will be greatly missed.

Services were held on May 16, 2017, at the LDS Church in Lovell. Interment was at the Lovell Cemetery.

