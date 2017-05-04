July 6, 1948 – April 20, 2017

Jerry K. Lohrenz, 68, died with family by his side in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Jerry was born July 6, 1948, to James Keith and Dorothy Mae (Lynn) Morse in Powell. A tragic work

accident led to the loss of his father in 1952, when Jerry was just 4 years old. His mother remarried in 1955 and he was raised along with his two brothers and sister on a farm in Deaver by his mother and adoptive father, Harvey A. Lohrenz.

He attended Deaver-Frannie schools, graduating in 1966. He participated in school organizations including the “D” Club and the school band. He played basketball and excelled at football, receiving all-state honors as a junior and senior.

Jerry attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., graduating in 1970 with a bachelor of science degree in secondary education. As the starting center for the Northern football team, he helped drive the Wolf Pack to four SDIC Conference championship titles with an overall record of 32 wins, three losses and two ties. Following an undefeated regular season in 1968, the team was invited to the NAIA Conference finals.

They played Texas A&I in front of 8,500 fans in a pounding rain storm at Kingsville, Texas, on Nov. 30, 1968. With another undefeated season in 1969, Jerry was named to the 1969 All South Dakota Conference team.

He married Rebecca A. Morrison on June 2, 1972, in Powell. Jerry received his first teaching position in Dubois in 1973, where he also served as athletic director and football, basketball and track coach before transferring to Green River in 1975, where he continued to teach and coach.

The family moved to Cody in the summer of 1978, where the couple settled and raised their four children. Jerry continued his long-lived career as an educator and coach at Cody High School, retiring from coaching in 1994 and teaching later in 2003.

The family enjoyed camping along the North Fork during the summer, as well as embarking on many memorable car trips and vacations. He took great pleasure in spending time with friends and his large extended family.

Jerry loved riding horses in the mountains, whether it be a day ride or week long pack trip. He was at peace and in his element when on horseback upon his beloved Missouri Fox Trotter he called Trapper.

He was a tremendous storyteller with a knack for delivering outlandish and fabricated details based mostly on true facts in such a believable way you didn’t realize he had made it all up until you caught him laughing at his own joke.

After his retirement, Jerry pursued his interest in travel. His many adventures were seldom without his off-road side-by-side and many times led him to the red rocks of Moab, Utah.

As a highly regarded teacher and coach for 30 years, he created many fond memories for his fellow staff, his students as well as the athletes he coached. Jerry was a devoted son and brother. Together with Becky, he took great pride in the accomplishments and achievements of their children. He adored spending time with his grandchildren and always had a sweet treat for them hiding in his shirt pocket.

Jerry is survived by his wife Becky, his two daughters Jackie (Monty) Mosegard of Powell and Jennifer Lohrenz of Ralston, his two sons Brent (Heather) Lohrenz of Frannie and Kyle (Lindsay) Lohrenz of St. George, Utah, as well as his two brothers Jim (Ruth) Lohrenz of Littleton, Colo., and Randy (Lori) Lohrenz of Powell and sister Kristi Lohrenz of Eagle River, Alaska, brothers-in-law Rodney (Lynn) Morrison of Powell and Roland Morrison of Billings, as well as sister-in-law Norma Morrison of Ralston. He was the proud grandfather of four and great-grandfather of three. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as countless students and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, at the Lovell Cemetery with a gathering to follow at the Lovell Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.