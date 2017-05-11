June 21, 1937 – April 29, 2017

Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Reed E. Williams, 79, died April 29, 2017, at the Billings Clinic in Billings, following a heart attack.

He was born June 21, 1937, in Downey, Idaho, to Freeman and Gladys Williams. He was raised in Glenns Ferry, Idaho.

While serving in the Air Force in Germany, he met Hilda Dreger, a Montana girl, who was teaching the children of U.S. military personnel in Germany. They were married Feb. 23, 1963, in Germany and then traveled to Bern, Switzerland, to be sealed together in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Swiss Temple. Over time, they welcomed four sons to their family. After his military service, Reed attended college and eventually graduated with a master’s degree from Utah State University in Logan.

Reed moved his young family to the Lovell area in 1969, and he has lived in the area since then. Since his youth, Reed was interested in agriculture and farmed in the Lovell area for more than four decades. He also worked as a ditch rider for two local canals. He was an active member of the LDS Church and served many people in many ways. He was a longtime supporter and volunteer leader in the Boy Scouts of America program and received the “Silver Beaver” award in recognition of his dedicated service. He loved his brothers and sisters and their families and his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and his wife, Hilda.

He is survived by his four sons and their wives, Liam (Elizabeth) Williams of Payson, Utah, Shon (Rebekah) Williams of Lucas, Texas, Mahonri (Christy) Williams of Glenrock and Hans (Melody) Williams of Magrath, Alberta, Canada, 16 grandchildren and his brothers and sisters Eileen Williams of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Kaiti Williams of Provo, Joy (Wilford) Durrant of Price, Utah, Anne (Don) Gross of Fruitland, Idaho, Rita (Jay) Critchfield of Pocatello, Idaho, Terry (Susan) Perrin of Orofino, Idaho, Brent (Pat) Williams of Anthony, N.M., Gloria Malmstrom of Price, Utah, and Christine (Wes) Wootan of Glenns Ferry, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center in Lovell, with a viewing starting at 9 a.m.

The family expresses their gratitude to friends and family for their love and friendship through the years and for the many thoughts, prayers and kind acts during this time of sorrow.

