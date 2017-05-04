July 19, 1939 – April 30, 2017

Thomas Richard Prosser died in Lovell on April 30, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Tom was born July 19, 1939, in Portland, Ore., to Margaret Helen Murphy and Raymond Joseph

Prosser. He grew up with two brothers, Jerry Raymond and Timothy Donald. The family lived in Spokane, Wash., until Tom was in the fourth grade, after which his family returned to Portland. He graduated from Beaverton High School in 1958, where he excelled in track and cross country, as well as art.

After high school he attended Multnomah College, where he graduated with a degree in electronics in 1961. Immediately thereafter, he was hired by the newly founded Federal Aviation Administration as a long-range radar technician at a radar facility in Rock Springs, Wyo.

In 1962 he transferred to Lovell, where he was the supervisor and electronics technician at the radar site in the Big Horn Mountains east of Lovell until his retirement in 1994. During retirement, Tom achieved his dream of building a house, constructing a home for his son Joe and family in 2003.

In 1961 Tom married Dorothy VanderJack and had two children, Sandra Louise Daley and Andrew Patrick Prosser.

In 1973 Tom remarried, this time for 43 years, to Annella Zeller. The couple had two children, Adrienne Jane Prosser and Joseph Edward Prosser.

Tom worked at many different jobs as he was growing up, and was quite the jack-of-all-trades. There wasn’t much that he couldn’t build or fix. Tinkering with vehicles was a favorite pastime and he loved to build projects out of wood and metal. He enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, building jigsaw puzzles and creating cross-stitch masterpieces.

Tom loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and hunting of any kind, especially with his son Joe. The two of them were able to hunt caribou in Canada and big game in Africa. They always went elk and deer hunting together on the Big Horns. In 2015, Tom finally drew a moose tag (after 24 years) and was able to fulfill that lifelong dream with Joe and his grandsons, JT and JR, harvesting a bull moose with his crossbow on opening day. One of his favorite things was having his grandsons stop by to hang out and watch hunting shows with him.

Tom and Annella loved to travel and were “snowbirds” for many years, spending winters in Arizona, Texas, California and Nevada. Often they were joined in their travels by their daughter, Adrienne, and explored parts of the east coast, Arizona, Colorado, Alaska and the Canadian Rocky Mountains together.

Tom is survived by his wife, Annella Prosser, son Andrew Prosser, daughter Adrienne Prosser, son Joseph Prosser (Janet) and their sons Chance Cruz with great-granddaughter Taeryn, JT (Joseph Thomas) Prosser, and JR (Joeson Robert) Prosser. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Daley.

Per Tom’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no further memorial services will be held.

