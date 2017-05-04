Whitney Luna wins top award at state art symposium

Lovell High School art students took 97 pieces of art to the Wyoming High School Art Symposium April 20-22 in Casper and brought home 19 blue ribbons, as well as a coveted First Lady’s Award.

Senior Whitney Luna won the Wyoming Secondary Art Educators Association First Lady’s Award, a major award chosen by Wyoming First Lady Carol Mead for works to be displayed at the Wyoming Governor’s Mansion for one year. Her selected work was a series of ink drawings on wood blocks portraying aquatic scenes, LHS art teacher Deb May said.

Twelve LHS students won blue ribbons in Casper: three each by Ana Nicholson and Mylee McArthur, two each by Luna, Jessica Caldwell and Madyson Jones and one apiece by Kortney Renner, Richellena Rule, Kirk Thomas, Joey Mickelson, Mallorie Hall, Kendal Rasmussen and Quinton Hecker.

The winning works will be displayed next week, May 8-11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and following the LHS Band concert on Tuesday night, May 9, in the LHS Library, May said.

Those attending the art show all week will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

By David Peck