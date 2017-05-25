Sept. 17, 1928 – May 18, 2017

On May 18, 2017, William Andrew (Bud) Beal went on to a joyous reunion with loved ones on the other side. Bud was born in Lovell on Sept. 17, 1928, to Maggie (McGhee) and Daniel Beal. He and his brother Charles were raised on the family farm in Kane, with a sister, Diana, joining the family

when Bud was 20.

Bud attended school in Kane through the eighth grade, graduating from Lovell High School in 1947. Bud’s father and mother drove the Kane school bus for many years, often with Bud’s help, starting with a horse drawn wagon heated by a wood stove, and later a gas powered bus.

Bud married Dorothy Tolman of Otto on Sept. 30, 1949, in Billings. They went on to raise three children: Leslie (Noel) Hoffman, Trudy (Vance) Leithead and Tracy (Valerie) Beal. Bud spent 40 years working in retail sales,

first with the Vaughn Ragsdale Company and later with the C.R. Anthony Company, managing stores in Gillette, Lovell and Bridger. His Lovell store closed in 1988,

at which time Bud began his second career as a

custodian with the school district in Lovell. He worked at the middle school for 18 years, retiring at age 78.

Bud always said, “Once a farmer, always a farmer.” He and Dorothy bought some land and built a home outside of Lovell. In the spring of 2016 they moved into a smaller home in town where they were living at the time of his death.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Maggie and Daniel, a brother Charles (Donna) Beal, his son-in-law Noel (Leslie) Hoffman, grandson Dan Leithead and many other friends and relatives.

He leaves behind Dorothy, his companion of 67 years, a sister Diana Harrison, his three children, nine grandchildren,

13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

