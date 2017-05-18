William Carl Fossen

April 23, 1940 – May 13, 2017

William Fossen, known to family and friends as Bill, died May 13, 2017, at his home in Frannie from complications of a recent illness at the age of 77.

He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, on April 23, 1940. He attended school in Powell through the 12th grade.

On May 16, 1966, he married his love Bonnie King, and between them they raised four children. The family moved around a lot due to Bill’s roadwork jobs, but finally settled in Frannie for good in 1970.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed driving the county roads with Bonnie and their favorite pet “Tong.” He loved watching Denver Bronco football, also.

He is survived by his son Billy (Teresa) Fossen; daughters Lori (Bill) Van Lake, Tammy (Lionel) Mcknire and Shelly (Jim) Koepp; brother Larry (Pat) Fossen; sisters Cathy (Mick) Dart and Dana Mackler; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents, Herbert and Dorothy, and a great-granddaughter, Aliyah Romero.

Funeral services were held May 17 at 1 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. Pastor Kurt McNabb officiated.

Cremation has taken place. Dedication will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deaver/Frannie Fire Dept.

Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

