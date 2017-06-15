May 19, 1936 – June 11, 2017

Evelyn Haskell Jameson, 81, died June 11, 2017, at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell. She was born on May 19, 1936, in Salt Lake City, the daughter of Thales Edward and Edith Olsen Haskell. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Evelyn married Kirk Marchant Jameson on July 6, 1956, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They shared 59 years of marriage before Kirk’s death in 2015. Kirk and Evie were the proud parents of three children, two sons and a daughter.

Evelyn worked for her father and brother at Haskell Furniture Store and then, in 1983, she and Kirk purchased the funeral home.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, bowling, crocheting, going for rides with Kirk and being part of her family’s lives. Evelyn was always active in the LDS Church. For many years she enjoyed making crafts and decorating her home with them.

Evelyn is survived by her three children, Jerry Jameson of Roy, Utah, Julie Womack of Roseville, Calif., and Michael (Cristy) Jameson of Lovell; 12 of 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her brother Thales (Marilyn) Haskell of Lovell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk, her parents, grandson Cody Wesley Jameson and sister Marilyn Howe.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Lovell LDS Stake Center. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.haskellfuneralhome.com.

