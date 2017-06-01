From our files | Lady Bulldogs win state track title

90 Years Ago, May 27, 1927

The Cowley Progress

FOR SALE CHEAP – $250 buys the Volney King residence in Cowley with two full-sized city lots. One lot is excellent pasture for milk cows. Will take $125 cash down, balance on easy terms. Purchaser to assume back taxes, about $150. Here’s a good rock house, shingle roof, with two full lots for a paltry sum of $400. For further particulars see Mrs. Etta Lythgoe.

75 Years Ago, June 4, 1942

The Lovell Chronicle

The name of John Winterholler of Lovell was released by the Marine Corps last week as one of those promoted to the rank of captain. He was included in a group of 33 receiving advancement and all were known or presumed to be prisoners of war. Mrs. Marie Winterholler of Lovell, mother of John, was notified shortly after the fall of Corregidor Island in the Philippines that John was listed as missing.

50 Years Ago, June 1, 1967

The Lovell Chronicle

The City of North Las Vegas, Nev., has presented a deed to Lovell’s Mayor Cal Taggart on behalf of the town for the plot of ground near the Las Vegas library where peace roses from Lovell have been planted. “North Las Vegas is proud to number the Town of Lovell, Wyoming, among its “Garden of Cities,” Mayor William L. Tayor wrote Taggart. He included the parchment deed with official seal and maps of the gardens in his presentation.

25 Years Ago, May 28, 1992

The Lovell Chronicle

In a thriller of a finish, the Lovell Lady Bulldogs held off a hard-charging Upton squad down the stretch Saturday to capture Lovell’s first ever state track championship.

Pic: Members of the state champion Lovell Lady Bulldogs track team show who’s number one this week posing with their championship trophy. Pictured are (front row, l-r) CaMee Moncur, Shannon Fowler, Adrienne Prosser, Marci Hoffman, Jessica Greenlee, (back row) Dana Dillon, Tawnya Mickelson, Betsy Zeller, Mandy Tew and Mary Harrison. Not pictued is Ella Pratt.