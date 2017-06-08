Jan. 7, 1936 – May 30, 2017

Howard Lee Becker, 81, was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Frannie and died May 30, 2017, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody after a long battle with cancer.

Howard grew up in Frannie and after graduating from high school he worked for local farmers and

campaigns at the Great Western Sugar factory, six years of which he served in the Wyoming National Guard. While working at the sugar factory he met his future father-in-law and on April 3, 1964, married his wife of 53 years, Beverly Fink. He eventually went to work full time at Great Western and also operated a small farming operation out of Frannie, raising barley, hay and cows.

In 1990, Howard “retired” from the sugar factory and continued to farm until he officially retired in 2002. After his retirement he was able to enjoy his true passions of fishing, hunting, gun collecting, ammo reloading and his grandkids/great-grandkids. Howard was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Howard is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters Lorry (Carl) Christensen and Coleen (Robert) Wagner; six grandchildren, Cody (Heather) Wagner, Cassandra (Justin) Bloom, Paula Tokarski, Zachary Christensen, Elliot (Jasmine) Christensen and Soni (Jordan) Brost; 10 great-grandchildren, Aubbri, Davanni and Tavinn Wagner, Zane Tokarski, Leila, Ezra and Niam Christensen, Zoe and Jace Brost and Tabitha Bloom; brothers Arthur Becker and Leslie Becker; and sister Margret Heath.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Iris Becker, a brother, Eugene Becker, and a sister, Madelyn Averett.

Funeral services were held June 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lovell. A viewing took place on Sunday, June 4, at Haskell Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank extended family and friends for their love, support and prayers during this difficult time. If desired, memorials can be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice House or St. John’s Lutheran Church.

