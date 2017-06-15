Aug. 14, 1937 – June 8, 2017

Jo Ann Cozzens Wagner died June 8, 2017. She was 79 years old. Jo Ann was born on Aug. 14, 1937, to Ivan Rex and Kate Nicholls Cozzens at her Aunt Hilma’s house in Lovell.

Jo Ann married Phillip Wagner on July 20, 1956. They truly loved and cared for each other for more than 60 years.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Phillip, children Rox Ann (Sid) Beall, David (Sharon) Wagner and Klay (Aneka) Wagner. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Dan (Melissia), Mat (Makayla), Eric, Malissa (Blake), Shannon, Megan (Justin), David (Alonya), Mallory, Mikaela and Ashlie, and nine great-grandchildren: Logan, Jonah, Braxton, Easton, Trenton, Isaiah, Jase, Brinley and Lukas. She is also survived by her brothers Ronald Cozzens and Kent Cozzens and sister Judy Creggar. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and four brothers.

Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren, all of whom loved her immeasurably and were by her side to the very end. She had a way about her to make each of her family feel special in their own way. Family members all thought they were her favorite.

She is remembered by her family, for her love of her yard and garden, her quick wit and her sweet caring personality. The world lost a great loving woman, but Heaven has gained a very special angel.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, in Cowley at the LDS Church.

Memorials may be made to the Lillian Phillips Cancer Fund at Wells Fargo Bank.

