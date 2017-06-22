Lovell-Kane Museum now open at new location

The new Lovell-Kane Museum is now open at its new location just north of the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce building on Oregon Avenue in Lovell.

The museum building – a house at 354 Oregon Ave. – was donated to the museum in February by Loretta Bischoff, who had used the home as a rental property for years. The home itself is historic, built in 1913, just seven years after Lovell was founded.

Since acquiring the house, the museum board has performed extensive interior remodeling, board members Rich Fink and Karen Spragg said.

The board gutted the home’s kitchen, and the building now has only a small employee area with a sink and refrigerator. The restroom was also moved to its original location and is now handicap- accessible. In fact, the entire building is handicap-accessible except for a rear employee entrance. The main entrance at the front of the building has a gradual wheelchair ramp, plus a porch, both new additions to the house.

The former bedrooms and living spaces in the house have been remodeled to create a circular flow pattern for visitors. Before the remodel, some rooms had only one entrance, which would lead to people entering and leaving a room through the same doorway. A front room was enlarged when a restroom wall was removed and the restroom relocated. Doorways were enlarged for wheelchair accessibility.

Garland and Sharon Smith did the remodeling work.

The interior of the building was completely repainted by Roz Harris, and Tim Brosius installed interior track lighting. There’s also a motion sensor at the front entrance that will turn the inside lights on for 30 minutes unless there is further movement. The lights can also be turned on manually.

Interior flooring was placed by Haskell Furniture, and Double J Construction poured a new sidewalk and worked with the Smiths on the porch and ramp.

The museum was moved from the Chamber of Commerce building to the new location last week, and the board has been working to set up exhibits. There are two historic wagons to the west of the building, one donated by the Wes Meeker family and the other a wagon that belonged to the Jim Brown family at Kane.

If anybody wants to donate or loan an item to the museum, they may contact any board member or call 548-2396. The board has paperwork to make a formal arrangement.

Members of the board are Spragg, Fink, Jeff Pearson, Sandy Armstrong, Bischoff, Judy Wray, Sharie Loegering, Celecia Gallagher and Grover and Joy Howe.

The museum opened to the public Monday and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It might also be open Saturday for Mustang Days, Spragg and Fink said.

A grand opening is scheduled for August 17.

By David Peck