March 5, 1926 – June 5, 2017

Vicky Puetz was born at Aurora, Kan., on March 5, 1926. She died at Riverstone Health Hospice in Billings on June 5, 2017, at the age of 91. Vicky was the daughter of Edward E. and Nellie Jones Regnier.

The family moved to Lovell in 1941, when her dad went to work at Ward’s Chevrolet. After graduating, she met and married Donavon NeVille of Byron. They had one son, Greg.

She later married Joe Puetz of Billings. They both liked to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time at their winter home in Arizona.

Vicky worked at Eileen’s Dress Shop and Le Boutique in Billings. Her favorite pastime was playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Edward J. Regnier.

Survivors include son Greg NeVille of Roberts, Mont., nieces Linda Karlinsey of Willard, Utah, and Kristi Regnier of Meridian, Idaho, nephew Larry Regnier of Casper and sister-in-law Helen Regnier of Lovell.

At her request no service will be held. Burial will be at the Lovell Cemetery at a later date.

Vicky was a very loving mother and a dear friend. She was very thankful for her many blessings and lived life to the fullest. She will be missed.

