Richard Perkins of the Laurel Lynn Project in Cody will be at the Red Apple parking lot in Lovell on Sunday giving away free bicycles to children from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Perkins said he started the project after his friend Laurel Lynn had her bike stolen in Cody. He said he grew up in a sing

le parent family and his mother was not able to buy a bike for him. Not wishing any other child to share that fate or miss out on the joy of riding and owning a bike, he started the organization and has now given away more than 1,000 bikes to needy children.

The used bicycles are donated, and Perkins repairs them as needed.

“We do thisfor the kids,” said Perkins. “Every kid should be able to enjoy the summer outdoors riding a bike. We do this to help the parents out, too, especially the ones who can’t afford to buy bikes for their kids.”

Perkins also accepts donations and can be contacted at 307-250-0132.

By Patti Carpenter