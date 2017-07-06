Days of Goodwill to be held next week in Lovell

The Lovell Community Days Of Goodwill event is coming soon. The collection and arranging of clothes and small household items will be held July 13 and 14 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the LDS gym on Shoshone Ave.

Volunteers are needed to help sort items and keep the tables straightened. The gym will be open for “free shopping” on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the afternoons of July 17 and 18 from 1 to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 19, at 8 a.m., volunteers will begin to box up what is left.

“Please consider helping during this event,” committee member Susan Peck said. “Please bring clothing in good condition. We ask that no electronics be brought to us.

“We appreciate the community and their willingness to share with others. Because of the volume of donations, we would greatly appreciate the clothing being presorted into male/female/ teen/children categories and into sizes. Also, it would really help if you have time to help set the bags near the appropriate tables and/or help put them away.”