Asay and Bartee burials

Donald Clifton Asay died on March 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nev. and his remains will be buried at the Byron Cemetery on Saturday, June 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. He was the oldest son of Clif and Florence Asay.

Elna Asay Shoji’s son Travis Clifton Bartee is also being buried at the same time in Byron.

