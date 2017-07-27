Dona Rea (Christensen) White

June 8,1937 – June 10, 2017

Dona Rea White, 80, a longtime resident of Livingston Mont., died on June 10, 2017, in Idaho Falls.

Dona was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Elaine Christensen, and sister Jerry Egeland.

Dona was born on June 8,1937, to Don E. Christensen and Kathleen Elaine (Casey) Christensen in Frannie. She graduated from Deaver High School and excelled at being a drum majorette. At the age of 17 she was crowned queen of the Days of ’49 Rodeo in Greybull.

Dona was married to Gene (Gary) White in Great Falls, Mont., on May 31, 1959, and lived in Livingston until May 2010, when they moved to Idaho Falls.

Dona’s greatest passion in her life was EchoHawk Kennels and her German Shepherd dogs. Dona’s other passion was working the front desk of the Murry Hotel, where she retired from after 23 years.

Dona had five great-grandchildren and 10 grandchildren that she loved dearly, and she looked forward to their coming to her home on Mission Creek every summer to be with their Grandma Dona.

She is survived by her sisters Tara (Wayne) Wagner of Cody, Karene (Dick) Wagner of Deaver, her husband Gene G. White of Idaho Falls and her four children, Rance White of Seattle, Scot R. White of Idaho Falls, Derek G. White of Idaho Falls and Necole White of San Diego.

