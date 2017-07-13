Dorothy Spragg

July 30, 1921 – July 11, 2017

Dorothy Hilda Sophie (Schierkolk) Spragg was born at Hollenberg, Kan., July 30, 1921, to William Schierkolk and Louise (Steffens) Schierkolk and died peacefully on July 11, 2017. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Merwin Ivers Spragg.

She is survived by her three children, Merwin Eugene (Linda) Spragg of Lovell, Joyce Ann (Floyd) Hawley of Casper and Sherry Lee (Stuart) Morthole of Lovell. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

After high school, Dorothy came to Wyoming with her brothers and worked as a waitress at a local Lovell café, where she met a cowboy named Pete (Merwin) Spragg. They were married Feb. 25, 1942, in Nebraska and returned to live near Kane. After World War II, the couple settled in Lovell, where her husband began a career in construction and ultimately retired from the federal government.

Dorothy lovingly raised her family in the First Baptist Church of Lovell. She enjoyed cooking, oil painting, quilting, trips to the mountains and especially her family very much. Years later, Dorothy worked as a cook at the Lovell Senior Citizens Center. She thoroughly enjoyed the Senior Center, and her daily participation with the other senior citizens.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Lovell Bible Church.

Viewing/visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the faily would appreciate support toward the Senior Center quilting room or the Lovell-Kane Museum.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101