Oct. 10, 1952 – July 16, 2017

JulieAnn Brimhall Weinand, loving mother, sister and friend, died at the age of 64 surrounded by her loving family, due to complications of a massive stroke.

JulieAnn was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Enumclaw, Wash., the second child of eight, to Keith Bassett Brimhall and Elese Jo Christopherson. When she was 7 years old, her family moved to the farm outside of Cowley, where she cared for younger siblings and helped her parents in many ways. She held a special place in her siblings’ hearts as a wise, loving big sister and she in turn cherished their friendship.

Summers were often spent visiting her grandparents and uncles in Lander. While visiting her uncles, she met one of their best friends, Michael Weinand. As she was walking by the car he was working under, he saw a pair of gorgeous legs and he asked her to hand him the wrench. She continued handing him wrenches for 35 years.

In 1971, the couple sealed their love for eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They spent a short honeymoon in a snowstorm and then rushed off to Coronado, Calif., so Michael could join his Navy ship heading to Vietnam.

After the birth of their second child, JulieAnn moved back to Cowley to be close to her parents.

When Michael was discharged from his military service they settled in Cowley, where together they built the home that she lived in until she died. JulieAnn’s children were everything to her, and she dedicated her life and talents to their care. She received a cosmetology license and befriended people while making their hair beautiful. She also had a great love of the outdoors, and took pride in her flowers and making her yard beautiful.

JulieAnn’s understanding of the gospel was a driving force in her life. She spent many hours in church callings where she gained a great love for the people she served. For the last four years JulieAnn served as a temple worker in the Billings Temple, where she formed more wonderful friendships.

JulieAnn will be missed by her children Alan (Melanie), Brian (Carene), Deva (Chucody), Elesa (Scott), Frank and Gregory (Katie), 24 grandchildren, three brothers, four sisters and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael Weinand, son Chad Weinand and her granddaughter EmmaLee Weinand.

A viewing will be held at Haskell Funeral Home on Thursday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at the LDS chapel on Main Street in Cowley. The interment will be at the Cowley Cemetery following the service.

Flowers and donations can be sent to her family home at 295 S. Division Street, Cowley, WY 82420.

