Pioneer Days rodeo sees good turnout

The Cowley Pioneer Day rodeo had a good turnout of cowgirls and cowboys, as well as spectators, on Saturday, who came to watch or participate in roping, riding and the other exciting events the annual event had to offer.

Trevor Thybo of Cowley took first place in saddle bronc. Chris Williams of Greybull took second place. There were no other qualified rides.

Gene Good took first place in calf roping. Matt Paumer took second.

Jack Steed and Tyler Sherman tied for first place in the ranch bronc event that attracted about a dozen riders. Chase Lewis took second.

There were no qualified rides in the ladies’ breakaway event, with the calf eluding all three of the competitors who participated.

Rodeo Princess Mykah Holdsworth of Powell took first place in the popular ladies’ barrel racing event. Second place went to Kristen Good of Greybull, third to Rachel Bitton of Cowley, fourth to Jo Dawn Leonhardt of Cowley, fifth to Alyssa O’Neil of Greybull and sixth to Rodeo Queen Dusty Miller of Cowley.

The large field of riders saw its share of excitement, especially when competitor Dominique Allred pulled herself to safety after being nearly knocked off her horse “Speedy” as he took the second barrel at full speed during her pattern.

Payten Sorenson beat out Trent McNabb for first place in the youth breakaway event.

Aspen Leonhardt of Lovell took first place in youth barrels, Abby Hamilton of Cowley took second, Josey Steed of Cowley took third, Marty Welling of Cowley took fourth, Maddisun Steed of Lovell took fifth and Deborah Lawrence of Greybull took sixth.

Jayce Sorenson of Greybull took first place in the steer riding event. Maddox Ames of Byron and Jake Schlattmann of Greybull tied for second place and Kade Fitzgerald of Cody took third.

In the team roping event, Matt Paumer and Pablo Good won first place. Gene and Pablo Good took second place. Casey Good and J.T. Collingwood took third.

There were no qualified rides in the bull riding event.

By Patti Carpenter