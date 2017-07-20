Feb. 28, 1949 – July 11, 2017

Rikki Renee Paul died after a long battle with illness at her home with hospice care in Billings on July 11, 2017. She was 68. Rikki was born in Billings on Feb. 28, 1949, to Fred and Billie Camposan of Powell.

Rikki met the love of her life, Jim Paul, in the summer of 1964 and married him on June 26, 1965, in Cody. They were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 28, 1978. They shared 52 years of marriage together. They were blessed with six children. Rikki was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mama, grandma and great-grandma.

She had many interests and talents including archeology, collecting old bottles and antiques from old homesteads, crafts, ceramics, baking, cooking, reading, fishing, writing, art and crocheting. Rikki spent many nights with an afghan draped over her lap while crocheting for her loved ones. She was involved in many church activities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings and always taught her children to love God, be faithful and serve others.

Rikki was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Billie Camposan, brother Kent Camposan, aunt Vivian Jones, grandson Tre Yellowrobe, nephews Chay and Kevin Redman and great-niece Emily Street.

Rikki is survived by her husband, James Paul, of Billings; sisters Donna (Jon) of Colorado Springs, Gail (Larry) and Sharon (Jake) of Powell and Denise of Casper; children Dana (Brian) of Billings, Shane (Tami) and Amy (Justin) of Colstrip, Mont., Clint (Collette) and Jodi (Trent) of Billings and Jamie of Laurel; grandchildren Christina (Jon), Christopher (Brie), Trista, Amber (Kelly), Cori, Michelle, Nicole, Dustin (Shawna), Mark, Samantha (Erik), Tori, Lestat, Conner, Talon, Gunnar, Cayden, Raistlin, Hunter, Alayna and Caris; great-grandchildren Austin, Brooke, Zayne, Blake, Ella, Kadence, Ashton, Ava, Ayla, Ethan, Kenadee, Jayden, Harper, Gage and Christopher II; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There was a visitation at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Lovell, with a memorial service following. Interment followed the services at the Lovell Cemetery.

