Sept. 6, 1986 – Aug. 5, 2017

Crystal Ann Branstner, 30, died on Aug. 5, 2017, in a car accident in Brighton, Colo. Crystal was born Sept. 6, 1986, in Cody. She was the third child of Craig and Vicky Branstner.

Crystal was raised in Lovell with her father Craig and sister Heather by her side. She graduated

from Lovell High School in 2005. She had a great thirst for knowledge and enjoyed furthering her education. As her journey began after high school, she furthered her education at Northwest College, the Art Institute of Denver, Front Range Community College and at the University of Northern Colorado working towards a career in anthropology.

Crystal met the love of her life, Jason Ziebart, shortly after moving to Colorado. He became her support in anything she put her mind to. They settled down in Lochbuie, Colo., to raise their children Zane and Harper. She enjoyed family evenings at the baseball field and bringing home more fur babies to add to the household. Crystal was working at a veterinarian’s office so she could spend more time with animals. She had a unique, lifelong connection with animals.

She also had a bit of an adventurous side, and she was always up for trying something new. She went skydiving and scuba diving as some of her many adventures. Crystal had a passion for traveling and learning about different cultures and traveled to Europe, Jamaica, Mexico, Thailand and all over the U.S. In her travels to Thailand, she learned their way of life and traditions and enjoyed her time spent there. She made many lifelong friends from around the globe whom she kept in contact with. Crystal loved nature at its finest.

Crystal is survived by her husband, Jason, and their two children Zane and Harper, father Craig Branstner, sister Heather Branstner and Jesus Ortega, nieces Celeste and Jasmine, mother Vicky Branstner and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Crystal was preceded in death by sister Julia Branstner and her grandparents Paul and Virginia Jean Branstner.

A celebration of life was held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Milliken, Colo. The family would like to thank everyone for all of their support and generosity.

Cremation has taken place.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101