Death Notice

Crystal Branstner

Crystal Branstner, born Sept. 6, 1986, died on Aug. 5, 2017, in Brighton, Colo., as a result of a motor vehicle collision.

Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held at Craig Branstner’s home, 1824 Sunset Circle, Milliken, Colo., Friday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expensescrystal-branstner .

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101