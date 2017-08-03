April 5, 1942 – Jan. 19, 1963

Esther Mae Sheldon Horrocks, 75, died peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Lovell. Esther was born April 5, 1942, in Salina, Kan., the daughter of John Sheldon and Alice Crocker Sheldon. She married Melvyn J. Horrocks on Jan. 19, 1963, in Durango, Colo., and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.

Esther said that “home” was always Kansas with Colorado her second home. She and Melvyn moved many places, but always ended up back in Mancos, Colo. For the past six years she has resided in Cowley, living with her daughter Dorine Strom, while living just blocks from her daughter Vicki Arnold (Doug) and her son Stacy Horrocks (Michelle).

She fondly remembered her school years in Vesper, Kan., graduating with four other students in 1960. She furthered her schooling at Fort Lewis College in Durango. Esther had numerous jobs throughout her life including mail carrier, which she did for 21 years, serving one route in Mesa Verde National Park and one in Durango. One of her favorite ‘jobs’ was the two years she spent volunteering at Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Mrs. Garnett Jolley’s second grade class.

Esther loved music and especially loved to sing. One of the highlights of her life was performing in the opera, “Carmen” when she lived in Syracuse, Utah. Other interests included ‘treasure hunting’ at thrift stores and yard sales with her daughters and grandchildren, reading, planting flowers and attending her grandchildren’s many varied ball games. She loved taking road trips with her daughter Dorine back to Kansas every other year for class reunions, always taking a few different roads to get there.

Esther was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1960 at age 18. Next to her family, her membership in the church was the single most important thing in her life. She served in many capacities, enjoying each of her callings and opportunities to serve those around her. Possibly one of her most fulfilling callings was serving as the Primary Chorister, a calling she did for some time.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents John and Alice Sheldon, her husband Melvyn Horrocks and grandson Justin Horrocks.

She is survived by her brothers Dale (Alene) Sheldon, Bill (Darlene) Sheldon and Jack Sheldon; daughters Dorine Strom and Kallie Horrocks; son Stacy (Michelle) Horrocks; daughter Vicki (Doug) Arnold; son, Abe Horrocks; son John Horrocks; 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mancos, Colo., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at 9 a.m., with funeral services at 10 a.m. The interment will be at Weber Cemetery, an old LDS pioneer cemetery near Mancos, following

the service.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101