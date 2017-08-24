Fairway for our Kids a success

The BTKP team of Bruce Wolsey, Troy Butler, Kent Herren and Pat Croft took first place in gross scoring at the Fairway for our Kids Golf Tournament Saturday morning at the Foster Gulch Golf Course near Lovell.

Second in gross scoring went to the Anderson Trucking team of Ron Schmidt, Mike Kitchen, Bruce Wacker and John Kepus.

The Ballgazers team of Treyson Frost, Brenen Hinckley, Carson May and Ethan Price took first place in net scoring.

Second in net scoring went to the Diamond J Bar team of Jake Bischoff, Jay Bischoff, Brian Green and Craig Winterholler. Third in net scoring went to the Brandin’ Iron number one team of Lori Graham, Jimmy Graham, Sam Wright and Craig Trumbull.

The teams that won deuces were Anderson Trucking, Lovell Chronicle, Trieven-Sungold Kennels, the Ballgazers, Lundberg Consulting, BTKP, Miller’s Fabrication and the Diamond J Bar.

Flag Prize winners were Jake Bischoff, Sam Wright, Craig Trumbull, Melissa White, Grant Geiser, Ron Schmidt, Bruce Wolsey, Cathy Spencer, Craig Winterholler, Pat Parmer, Troy Butler, Treyson Frost and Cameron Frates.

The tournament was sponsored by the Brandin’ Iron Restaurant, Nation Auction Services and other local companies with proceeds going to a scholarship for Lovell and Rocky Mountain graduating students.

By Sam Smith