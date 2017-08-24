From our files | A long journey for a Japanese float

90 Years Ago, Aug. 26, 1927

The Cowley Progress

One hundred years of effort to establish the fact that the “laborer is worthy of his hire!” That is the story which Labor Day this year recalls. For it was in 1827 that the first definite American Labor movement took place and from that year may be dated the rise of organized labor in the United States – the story of which is one of the most interesting in all American history.

75 Years Ago, Aug. 27, 1942

The Lovell Chronicle

Local sportsmen and hunters were making early plans this week for a big hunting season on the Big Horns, when it was learned that the state game and fish commission had opened the entire county for elk and deer of both sexes. No game preserves are in this county, nor is any special permit necessary to kill doe deer.

50 Years Ago, Aug. 24, 1967

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: It isn’t everyone who can display a living room ornament that has floated in the Pacific Ocean for five or seven years. This distinction has been claimed by Mrs. Dee (Dorcus) Anderson of Lovell. The glass ball was sent to her by her son, Airman Apprentice Rick Anderson, while he was stationed on Midway Island.

According to his description, the floats break free from Japanese fishing nets and drift in the Japanese current up to Alaska, south along the coast of Washington and Oregon, on to Hawaii then to Midway. The entire trip sometimes takes as long as seven years, Anderson told his parents.

25 Years Ago,

Aug. 20, 1992

The Lovell Chronicle

The local youth bowlers did well at the state tournament bringing home several championships. The Bantum Team took first place. Pic: The State first place Bantum Bowling Team was from Lovell and consisted of (l-r) Rachel Florez, Casey Trautman, Chad Herron, Thomas Watts and Randy Putman.