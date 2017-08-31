Jan. 30, 1933 – Aug. 26, 2017

Harold J. Cook died at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ nursing home facility in Glendive, Mont., on Aug. 26, 2017. Harold was born in Bridger on Jan. 30, 1933, to Warren J. Cook and Antelena Laukaitus.

He attended school in Cowley and joined the U.S. Navy in 1952. He served four years and then came back to Cowley for approximately three months during which time he had a few interesting experiences that convinced him to go back into the Navy. One night he had been out on the town and was driving back from Byron when he parked his father’s car in the Sidon Canal near the old canning factory. His father Warren was not amused and strongly suggested he go back into the Navy.

Harold did so and had a successful naval career, serving more than 20 years, including during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Some of the commands he served on were the U.S.S. Essex CVA-9, U.S.S. Forrestal CVA-59, U.S.S. Independence CVA-62, U.S.S. Harlan R. Dickson DD-708, U.S. Naval Station Long Beach, Calif., U.S.S. Esteem MSO-438 and the U.S.S. Surfbird ADG-383. He retired in August of 1972 and spent the rest of his life in the Big Horn Basin.

Harold worked as a truck driver at Montana Limestone for many years. He also had a handlebar mustache that he was intensely proud of. He had it for several decades prior to shaving it off after being called as a temple worker at the Billings, Mont., LDS Temple.

Harold loved going to Thermopolis and soaking in the hot springs, going camping and exploring in the Pryor and Big Horn Mountains, and for 10 years he was a temple worker in the Billings Temple. He also loved all of his callings in Cowley’s 2nd Ward. The Young Women of Cowley 2nd Ward especially appreciated Harold as their priesthood advisor at girls camp. Harold always made sure they had a fire going and hot water available. He even hauled a bath tent complete with a bathtub to camp for them.

He was preceded in death by his father in August of 1966, his mother in April of 1988, his sister Nancy Ann in May of 2008 and his sister Edith in January of 2013.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Cowley LDS Church with burial in the Cowley Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home of Lovell was in charge of funeral arrangements.

