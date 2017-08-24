Feb. 27, 1934 – Aug. 10, 2017

Kay Swander, a life-long resident of the Big Horn Basin, died peacefully on Aug. 10, 2017, at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell. She was 83 years old.

Kay was born Feb. 27, 1934, as Frances Kay Lyman in Greybull to Clair Stubbs Lyman and Mildred Riley Lyman. She was the only sister to brothers Paul, Barton, Dale and Phillip.

Kay was raised on the Lyman Ranch on the Upper Nowood River at Ten Sleep. She attended Ten Sleep schools and went on to the University of Wyoming for a semester. Kay worked as a telephone operator in Worland until meeting Bob Swander in the fall of 1954 at a dance in Ten Sleep. They were married on July 14, 1955, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Kay and Bob were blessed with five children.

Kay enjoyed the country life with her family on the Swander Ranch on the Lower Nowood River near Ten Sleep. She was known for her hard work ethic, green thumb, big heart and her compassionate raising of as many as 250 “bum” lambs each year. She was happiest when surrounded by loved ones, fishing, gardening and rock and arrowhead hunting. Kay was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings. Kay and Bob made their home in Cody for 23 years prior to moving to the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

She was preceded in death by her son Donald Swander, grandson Dusty Swander, brothers Barton, Paul, and Dale Lyman and parents Clair and Mildred Lyman.

She is survived by a brother, Phillip (Joy) Lyman of Ten Sleep; children Sandra (Bryant) Howe of Sandy, Utah, Steve (Caryl) Swander of Powell, Roy Swander of Curlew, Wash., and Julie (David) Nelson of Denver; grandchildren Alicia (Steve) Phillips, Taylor (Laura) Howe, Megan Howe, Miquelle (Travis) Robertson, Alex (Kara) Howe, Autumn (Ray) Butz, Kelsey Sears, Justin (Lisa) Swander and Brandon and Kaylene Dykes, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cody. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Ten Sleep Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

