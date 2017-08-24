Aug. 26, 1924 – Aug. 15, 2017

Marjorie Godfrey Owens was born Aug. 26, 1924, at her grandmother’s boarding house in Cowley to Ernest Edward (Butch) Godfrey and Jessie Mortenson Godfrey. She attended school in Cowley and then a country school in Cody. Later in life she attended LPN school in Billings.

While growing up in Cody she met Aaron E. Owens, who was working for the CCC Camp. They later married on Dec. 23, 1941, in Columbus. They had two children, Madeline and Timothy. They moved to the foot of the Pryors to Piney Ranch and lived there and enjoyed ranching for about 14 years.

Marjorie was an extremely hard worker and loved helping others. She helped raise many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never let you visit her without asking if you were hungry or what she could feed you.

Marjorie was brought up with values and learned the skills that a woman of her era should know – cooking, sewing, crochet, embroidery and ranching, as well as a love of family. She taught her children many things – good manners, respect and moral values, everything that makes them who they are today.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Owens, her son Timothy Owens, brother Edward Godfrey and sister Lynette Shaw.

She is survived by her daughter, Madeline (John) Kraft, her nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and by her sister Peggy

Rassmussen and brother Pat Godfrey.

