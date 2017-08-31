May 5, 1927 – Aug. 26, 2017

Mary Alyce Whitmore died Aug. 26, 2017, at Powell Valley Care Center in Powell. She was 90.

Alyce was born May 5, 1927, in Byron to Mary Vervean Denney and Alexander Pryde.

She attended Byron schools and graduated from Byron High School in 1945. She married Henry Lynn Whitmore on Sept. 17, 1946, in Billings, Mont.

In her younger years she was active in the VFW and held positions in the LDS church.

Alyce’s life passion was her husband Hank and her children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. She loved flowers, birds, music, dancing, a good book, movies, playing bridge and frosty malt ice cream.

She was caring and compassionate and always there to offer food and comfort to those in need. Her family will fondly remember her sweet smile, good sense of humor, infectious laugh and her great strength in times of adversity.

Alyce was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judith Pryde, brother Robert A. Pryde, sister Geraldine NeVille, husband Henry, son Michael Whitmore, son-in-law Jim Johnston and granddaughter Jill Whitmore.

She is survived by daughters Deborah Johnston and Kimberly (Tom) Allen; daughter-in-law Sonni Whitmore; grandchildren Jennifer (Scott) Williams, Jami Johnston, Steven (Charissa) Johnston, Matthew Cordell and Jacob (Mareth) Cordell; great-grandchildren Nathan Johnston and Brycen and Brock Williams; and sisters Roselyn Kylander and Phyllis Smith.

Cremation has taken place and family graveside services will be held at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Powell Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 992, Powell, WY 82435.

