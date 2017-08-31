Museum open house sees continuous flow of visitors

Around 100 guests toured rooms teeming with items of local history at a grand opening event for the Lovell-Kane Area Museum on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Though the museum had a “soft opening” during Mustang Days festivities, this event was much more official and included a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Museum board president Karen Spragg said she saw many new faces at the event and those visiting for the first time seemed to enjoy viewing the many items of local historical interest for the first time. She added that those who had visited the museum before also seemed to enjoy the many new displays featuring donations by longtime residents of the community.

“We still have so much in storage,” said Spragg. “It’s too much to display all at one time so we will be rotating displays on a regular basis to keep things interesting.”

Some of the items currently on display include a collection of women’s clothing, military uniforms from World War I, a room completely dedicated to local manufacturing and a pristine antique wood stove once used in a remote cabin in the Big Horn Mountains.

The current building located at 354 Oregon Avenue was donated by Loretta Bischoff earlier in the year. The board completely renovated the building to provide handicapped access and a greater flow for those taking a walking tour of the collections.

Spragg said the museum will not be open every day during winter, but will be open by appointment. She said the board is continuing to accept items on loan or by donation but the items must have a specific tie to the local community.

The museum, which is run entirely by volunteers, is self-funded and accepts cash donations, which help keep the doors open. The board has a fundraising concert planned on Sept. 30 featuring the “High Country Cowboys” musical group at the Lovell Community Center. The performance, held for the first time last year, proved to be very popular. Tickets are available at the museum and, due to last year’s popularity, the event will most likely sell out quickly.

For more information, contact Spragg at 307-548-7212 or Rich Fink at 307-272-1931.

By Patti Carpenter