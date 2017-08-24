Feb. 9, 1953 – Aug. 5, 2017

Ralph Richard (Dick) Herring Jr., 64, died at his home on Aug. 5, 2017, after a long illness. Dick was born Feb. 9, 1953, in Butte, Mont., to Georgia and Ralph Richard Herring Sr. After his father died at a young age Georgia later married Edwin L. Doerr, who then raised Dick.

Dick attended school in Lovell, graduating from Lovell High School. He served in the the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany at the end of the Vietnam War from 1970 – 1972.

He married Patti Martin of Powell in 1973, and they were later divorced in 1988. They had two daughters, Sonya and Heidi. He shared his latter years with his companion Tonoalea Willey and her two sons, Lawrence and Philip.

He worked as a unit supervisor for Harvest States most of his career. Dick spent most of his spare time fishing and camping in the mountains doing the things he loved most. Dick loved to collect antiques and artifacts.

Dick is survived by his mother, Georgia Doerr, of Lovell; daughter Sonya Marie (Pat) Wambeke and their children Ty, Cole, Jess and Shelby of Cowley; daughter Heidi (Bret) Bassett and their children Erik of Lovell and KaDee, Jacob and Zack of Powell; his step-sons Lawrence Willey and Philip Willey of Broadview, Mont.; and brother David (Nicky) Doerr and their children Sarah and Ethan of Spanish Fork, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Richard Herring Sr., stepfather Edwin Doerr, companion Tonoalea Willey and grandparents.

Dedication at the graveside was held Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Lovell Cemetery.

