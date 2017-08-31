Rita L. Morris

Aug. 12, 1941 – Aug. 26, 2017

Graveside funeral services for Rita Morris, 76-year-old Sheridan and former Buffalo resident who died Aug. 12 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital, will be held Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo. Donations in Rita’s memory can be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Rita Louise Morris was born on Aug. 12, 1941, in Belle Fourche, S.D., to John and Isabelle Ganus. She grew up in Belle Fourche, where she went to school and attended Belle Fourche High School. She was married on Aug. 16, 1958, in Buffalo to John Morris and they made their home on the family ranch in the Black Hills. They lived in Newcastle, Sheridan, Gillette and Buffalo for short times and moved to Deaver in 1982.

They moved back to Buffalo in 1994, where Rita worked at Hardees and the Dash Inn. She was also a home health caregiver and spent time as a personal companion to the elderly. John died in August of 1996 and Rita continued living in Buffalo until 2014 when she moved to Sheridan, where she lived until her death.

Rita enjoyed needlework and crocheted many blankets for her family. She loved all animals, horseback riding and spending time in the mountains looking at wildlife. Her passion was her family, and she always enjoyed gatherings and remembering great times in the past.

She is survived by two sons, John (Renae) Morris of Sheridan and Kevin Peterson of Mobile, Ala.; four daughters, Leila (Reece) Masters of Laurel, Mont., Sharon (Alan) Greub of Buffalo, Sheila (Don) Wenstrom of Deaver and Janet (Kirt) Cozzens of Powell; one brother, Jim Scheele of Belle Fourche; three sisters, Barbara Scheele of Scottsdale, Ariz., Joline Ganus of Spearfish and Linda Finneman of Holdrege, Neb.; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Her parents, her husband, daughter Rebecca, son Glen, sister Charlotte Grubl and son-in-law Tookie Shidler preceded her in death.

