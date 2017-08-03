Shirley “Peg” Buntin 

Oct. 2, 1930 – July 27, 2017

Peg Buntin died on Thursday, July 27, at the Powell Valley Medical Center. Shirley “Peg” Hale was the youngest of five children born to Charles and Nellie Hale in Chalk Butte, S.D., on Oct. 2, 1930.

She is survived by sister Rea Esteline Watts (Buffalo, Wyo.) and brother Charles (Mary Lou) Hale (Butte, Mont.). Peg was preceded in death by brothers Tandy (Ann) Hale (Idaho) and Verne (Glenda) Hale (Nevada).

Peg’s early life was one of dedication to her three children, Richard (Joyce) Given (Caldwell, Idaho), Linda (Kirk) Waggoner (Cody) and Colleen (Clarence) Anderson (Powell).

In 1968 she married her soulmate Eulan Buntin in Powell. From this point she dedicated her life to him and her love of country western music. Peg started entertaining around the Big Horn Basin with her folks, Mom and Pop Hale. She became a teacher, giving fiddle lessons to hundreds of students from 3 to 103 years old. She formed her own musical group know as “Peg and the Travelers,” entertaining at nursing homes, assisted living centers and senior centers across the Big Horn Basin.

It was her hope that the love of music and her joy of sharing it with others will be carried on by those she taught.

Peg’s life will be celebrated Aug. 13, 2017, from 1-4 p.m. at Cassie’s in Cody, where her family, friends and students will join together doing what she loved most–entertaining with country western music.

